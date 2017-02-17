Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An animal charity believes a cormorant found dead next to the canal in Ellesmere Port may have been shot.

The RSPCA says the bird’s body was found by a member of the public in the Cromwell Road area on January 30.

RSPCA inspector Leanne Cragg said: “It is concerning that a wild bird could have been shot in the area. Attacks like this are serious and we are urging anyone who has any information on the incident to contact us on 0300 123 8018.

“We are grateful to the member of the public who contacted us about this as the public are our eyes and ears.”

In October 2015, the RSPCA appealed for information after 10 wild birds were shot on the same stretch of canal within a few weeks. However no one came forward with information.

The bodies of seven waterfowl, two coots and a moorhen were found with pellet injuries on the stretch of canal between Cromwell Road and the Stanney Mill Lane area of Ellesmere Port.

The RSPCA is a charity and relies on public donations to exist. Members of the public can assist RSPCA inspectors in carrying out their work by texting HELP to 78866 to donate £3. (Texts cost £3 + one standard network rate message.)