Police are appealing for information from the public after offenders attempted to break into a cash machine near Northwich .

Three men tried to smash open the ATM machine using crowbars in the early hours on Wednesday, July 5.

They had arrived in a dark blue Audi which drove on to the forecourt of the Texaco Garage on the A533, Runcorn Road, Barnton , shortly after 1am.

The vehicle parked near to the cash machine and three men exited the car before launching their attack on the machine.

But they were unsuccessful and after about five minutes the trio of men got back into the car and fled the scene.

Detective Constable Martin Tarpey, from Northwich Local Policing Unit, said: “Investigations in relation to this incident are on-going and we are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, including speaking to local residents and forensics.

“Runcorn Road is a busy road and as part of the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 181, of July 5.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.