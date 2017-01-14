Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug den in Blacon will be boarded up for the next three months.

The house in Hatton Road has been shut down after reports of ‘persistent’ drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Officers moved in to enforce the temporary closure on Friday (January 13).

A court order had been granted at Chester Magistrates Court earlier in the day.

The tenant was kicked out of the property with the windows and doors due to be boarded up.

Chester LPU inspector Brian Green said: “The drug related issues connected to this address have been persistent for some time and we have worked hard to improve the situation and bring those responsible to account.

“The use of this closure order has been implemented to improve the life of residents who live on this street and have suffered with crime and anti-social behaviour.

“I am really pleased the court shares this view and this should act as a deterrent to others who feel their behaviour will not be dealt with.

Anyone who enters the house during the next three months is committing an offence and can be arrested.

Insp Green said: “Any reports of supplying controlled drugs are taken very seriously by Chester Police and we continue to combat drug supply in the area.

“We will not hesitate to use this legislation again in the future and those involved in drug supply should be very alert to the potential risk of losing their home.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.