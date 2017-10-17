Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An energy company has revealed its ambition to pursue shale gas production at Elton as anti-fracking campaigners gear up for a fight.

Frack Free Dee is holding a protest outside the IGas public drop-in session at Elton Community Centre, School Lane, on Wednesday (October 18), between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

IGas is consulting the community before seeking planning permission for a temporary well off Grinsome Road, Elton, that will involve the controversial ‘fracking’ extraction method. An exploratory vertical well was sunk at the same spot in 2011 when the shale layer was encountered.

An IGas bulletin states: “We intend to use the existing well as a monitoring borehole and to drill a second well to explore for hydrocarbons. We want to further test the various rock formations, including shale, for detailed information and to establish the quantity and quality of natural gas within the rocks.

“If the exploration drilling is successful it is proposed to conduct hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and flow testing to better understand the extent and nature of any potential gas that may exist. Depending on the results of the flow testing we will then decide whether we then suspend the well or seek separate planning permission to go into production.”

Opponents fear fracking can lead to water and air contamination as well as earthquakes. Another concern is that shale gas relies on burning fossil fuel, adding to global warming.

Frack Free Dee will gather outside the public drop-in venue from 3pm.

A spokesperson said in an internal circular: “We wish to make it clear we do not want any unconventional gas extraction/fracking in this area and will fight them every step of the way. We will also have information to share with concerned members of the public to make sure they are aware the facts.

“Please come along and join us to show your opposition to IGas’ plans – bring banners/placards with you if you have them.”

IGas says the planning process starts with the submission of a scoping document to the local authority, Cheshire West and Chester Council , to agree the extent and nature of environmental assessments required to inform any future planning application.