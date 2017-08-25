Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another two men have been charged with affray following city centre disorder after the Chester FC v Tranmere Rovers match on March 3.

Andrew Harrison, 30, Hoole Road, Woodchurch and Jack Lynch, 23, Baytree Road, Birkenhead, have been released on bail and are due to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court in September.

This brings the total number of men charged with affray to six in relation to the same incident in Chester.

These latest charges follow a series of raids carried out at addresses across the Birkenhead, Prenton and Bebington areas of Wirral on Wednesday, August 9.

Four men were charged with affray at that time in relation to the disorder.

They were named as: David Ross, 44, of Dickens Close, Prenton; James Walsh, 29, of The Lydiate, Willaston ; John Griffiths, 31, of New Chester Road, Rock Ferry and Joshua Doyle, 20, of Urmson Road, Wallasey.