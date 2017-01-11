Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weather experts have predicted Cheshire West and Chester will see the fluffy white stuff for a longer period than expected.

The Chronicle reported earlier this week that the Met Office issued a severe warning for snow in the region throughout Thursday (January 12).

Now another alert has been put out for the duration of Friday (January 13), when 'snow, sleet and hail' has been forecast.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Further showers of snow, sleet and hail will continue across parts of the UK.

"Two to 4cm of snow may affect some lowland areas, while high ground may see locally 5 to 10cm."

Commuters have been warned that disruption to transport networks due to snow or ice is likely.

Highways England is advising road users to consult Met Office predictions before beginning their journeys on Thursday and Friday.

The latest weather warning comes into force at 12.05am on Friday and will remain in place until 11.55pm.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has confirmed its 14 gritting trucks is ready to deal with the winter weather.

On nights where frost or icy conditions are forecast, the fleet will spread salt to prevent ice forming across 40 per cent of the council's highway network.