The Chester office of a global engineering consultant is moving into the new One City Place building by the railway station.

Black & Veatch, a leader in engineering, procurement and construction, is moving from nearby City Road.

The company, which employs more than 10,000 professionals across 110 offices globally, has taken 7,341 sq ft of office space at the only Grade A, BREEAM ‘Excellent’ scheme in the city.

Black & Veatch’s goal is to grow its Chester office, which the City Place relocation will allow, and to create a healthy working environment for its employees within a state-of-the-art office environment.

The company will relocate to the third floor of One City Place on a 10-year lease, with the fit-out due to commence in the coming weeks.

Other Chester enterprises which have left their old premises behind to move into One City Place are RSM UK and Power Solutions UK. National firm Excello Law, which has offices in London, Liverpool and Leeds, is new to Chester and has taken space on the ground floor.

One City Place, which is the first office building in Chester’s £100 million Central Business Quarter (CBQ).

Phil Mayall, development director at Muse, said: “We are delighted to announce that Black & Veatch will be the fourth company to sign at One City Place. For years there has been a significant lack of commercial space available in the city centre in terms of floor size, quality, accessibility and location.

“Our recent lettings are demonstrating that One City Place is addressing this need and giving the business community of Chester, and further afield, options they didn’t have before.”

CBRE and GVA are joint agents at City Place. CBRE acted for Muse on the deal, Savills acted for Black and Veatch.

City Place is part funded by a £4.8m development loan from the North West Evergreen Fund and a further £1.4m grant from the European Regional Development Fund.