Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top judges at the highest court in the land have upheld a ban on taking children out of school to go on holiday – and the controversial issue has certainly sparked anger among Chronicle readers.

The Supreme Court's landmark ruling means parents will continue to be prosecuted for unauthorised absences, following one dad's lengthy and ultimately successful battle over his refusal to pay a fine for taking his daughter to Florida during term-time because her overall attendance was good.

Sharing the news on our Facebook page, we asked whether you agree with the verdict and were inundated with opinions from both sides of the debate.

Some saw it as the state overstepping its mark and dictating what parents can and can't do with their kids.

Mike Mansfield-Corbett emphatically commented: "Parents are responsible for their children's welfare, NOT the state."

Echoing these sentiments, Margaret Whelan also thinks the priority should be families spending quality time together.

"Isn't this just a case of targeting parents who actually want to spend time with their children and ignoring those children that have no parental control and disrupt lessons all year affecting all children's education," she said.

"As usual its some incredibly out of touch bureaucratic idiot making decisions when they have absolutely no right to decide what a parent does with their children. Time to concentrate efforts on parents who don't care and not those who do!"

The cost of a getaway tends to soar during school holidays, so many parents like to take advantage of cheap term-time deals.

Eileen Harland thinks it's the travel industry which needs bringing to heel.

She commented: "In this day and age children and parents have very little meaningful time together, one or other parent will be working late, kids are chucked into breakfast clubs, stay in after school clubs so a holiday what ever it is be it cultural or just Disney, the family deserves quality time, it's the holiday companies who need to be brought to heel."

Albert Henry agreed that the problem is caused by price hikes.

He said: "Stupid... Kids education will NOT suffer for a couple of weeks hols that wont bankrupt the parents."

But on the other side of the argument, Tom Cooke thinks any amount of term-time holidays is 'a joke' so the six-week summer break is 'stupid'.

David Kirwan is also concerned about the impact of absences on a child's education.

He posted: "It's a shame the case had to go as far as the Supreme Court, you would think all parents realised children's education is the most important event in their lives and interrupting it for a holiday is a negative thing to do especially when they have about twelve weeks away from school per year."

While Matt Davies kept his answer short and sweet, saying he 'definitely' agrees with the Supreme Court's verdict.

Cheshire West and Chester Council say they have told its schools to continue considering holiday requests according to the regulations.

There is a £60 fine for taking your child out of school without permission, which increases to £120 if it's not paid within three weeks.

If you don’t pay within 28 days you could be fined £2,500 and jailed for three months.