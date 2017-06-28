Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester with Wrexham Amnesty Group is running two events in Chester on Sunday (July 2).

Between noon and 2pm at Chester Town Hall Square , Welcome Refugees with Open Arms will encourage people to support and understand the refugee situation.

At a time when Chester is welcoming several refugee families to the area, the public are invited to lend them support at the Amnesty stall where they can have their photo taken in the giant yellow welcome arms.

Meanwhile the I Welcome photo exhibition, in conjunction with Magnum Photos, gets under way at 12.30pm at St Anselm’s Chapel, off Abbey Square at Chester Cathedral.

The 30 evocative panels in the exhibition tell a big story – the global refugee crisis, one which encompasses millions of human lives. It covers people of all ages, faiths and walks of life.

An audioguide to the exhibition voiced by Juliet Stevenson and can be downloaded from www.amnesty.org.uk/audioguide .

Chair of Chester and Wrexham Amnesty Group, Mike Johnson, said: “Amnesty is one of several Chester groups that are supporting refugee families starting a new life in the unfamiliar surroundings of West Cheshire.

“These events provide an opportunity to be better informed about the global refugee crisis and to lend your support to local initiatives.”

For further information, please contact Mike Johnson on 07743 285816.