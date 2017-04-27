Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A staggering 1,200 jobs will be up for grabs when Amazon opens a new warehouse in Warrington later this year.

The Cheshire town has been chosen as the location for one of four new so-called fulfilment centres across the country.

Online retail giant Amazon explained that increasing customer demands are the reason for the expansion of its UK network.

Chester Race Company launches new recruitment agency

Among the hundreds of employment opportunities available at the Warrington warehouse are engineers, IT specialists and operations managers, the Liverpool Echo reports .

Amazon said permanent staff start on at least £7.65 an hour, increasing to £8.15 or more over their first two years of employment.

Permanent employees in the warehouses also receive grants, which have been worth £1,000 or more a year over the last five years.

Looking for more local jobs? Try Fish4Jobs

Stefano Perego, of Amazon, said: “The Amazon teams are dedicated to innovating in our fulfilment centres to increase efficiency of delivery while enabling greater selection at lower costs for our customers.”

David Mowat, Conservative MP for Warrington South, said: “Warrington was recently ranked as the No 2 town in the country in which to do business, so it’s no surprise that a major international organisation is keen to do business here and employ local people.”

Warrington will begin operations in the autumn.