The world famous Red Arrows can be seen flying over Chester in these stunning images.

We reported last week that the flying acrobatic troupe would be using Hawarden Airport as their base on Sunday (August 27) on their way to an eagerly anticipated display at the Rhyl Airshow.

The impressive sight wasn't missed by Chronicle readers who tweeted some wonderful pictures as the team flew over Chester.

But if you missed them yesterday, don't panic, because they are set to take off from Hawarden at 11.13am today to perform a flypast at the Cilcain Show in Mold at 11.21am, before heading down to the Lustleigh Show on Dartmoor.