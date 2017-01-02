Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This brilliant footage rewinds the clock more than 350 years and shows how Chester would have looked before the English Civil War.

The one-minute clip, which has been posted on YouTube, is a digital 3D reconstruction of the city's old Northgate in the early 17th century.

It is the work of Chester resident Martin Moss, who uses video gaming technology to digitally rebuild local landmarks.

Martin draws on old paintings, models and photographs for historical accuracy, and has previously put together digital reconstructions of Chester Castle as well as the castles at Flint and Ewloe.

He says it's just a 'hobby', adding: "If people watch them and get some joy from them, that’s really good."

The Northgate video is Martin's latest masterpiece.

He has based the gate on a drawing from the period which can be seen at the start of the video.

The building which stands where the Blue Coat School is now is the Little St John Hospital, and the ditch outside the walls was, years later, used as the outline route for the Shropshire Union Canal.

The gate was the old Roman entrance to Chester from the north of the city. The old gatehouse you see in the video was replaced in 1810 by the structure which still stands there to this day and crosses Northgate Street.

