Chester's bravest seven-year-old hobnobbed with famous names including Prince Harry as she was given a national accolade for her bravery during her leukaemia battle.

Erin Cross from Upton was named a winner in the prestigious 2017 WellChild Awards, and was recognised in a glitzy ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London last night (Monday, October 16).

She was hand-picked from hundreds of nominations across the UK to win the category of Inspirational Child in the awards, which celebrate the courage of children coping with serious illnesses or complex conditions, and also honour the dedication of professionals who go the extra mile to help sick children and their families.

Prince Harry, who has been a patron of the WellChild Charity for nine years, spoke movingly at the ceremony before spending personal time with Erin and all the other winners.

He said: "Many of the children and young people WellChild support have been dealt the hardest card imaginable in life, and yet their courage inspires the most incredible strength in those around them.

"There are so many people in this room who play such a large part in making life better for vulnerable and isolated children, young people and families. I want to thank you all for the amazing work you do. You have my utmost admiration.

"It is one of those moments in life when you are left in awe at the strength of human character, particularly amongst those so young. Watching these children and young people face challenges with such determination, positivity and good humour never fails to take my breath away," he added.

And the prince was obviously won over by Erin's infectious personality as the pair were pictured laughing and joking together after the ceremony. Mum Sarah said she showed him a picture she had drawn of him at the Invictus Games and he also admired her beautiful necklace.

"She also told him that she was sleeping on the sofa in the hotel room and it was the comfiest bed she had ever had," said Sarah. " "Then she spent time dancing with Perri and Jordan from Diversity who were sitting at our table and had lots of fun dancing to Union J and being entertained by Jon Culshaw - she especially loved his Donald Trump impression!"

And Erin managed to tell magician Dymano about her magic tricks, and in typical Erin style, went up to hip hop artist Stormzy and poked him to get a selfie.

Sarah added: "She said she's the only person to poke Stormzy and survive!"

It was a poignant night after what has been a tumultuous couple of years for the Cross family who have seen Erin go through gruelling chemotherapy and radiation treatment, a bone marrow transplant as well as life-saving Car T Cell therapy treatment in Seattle, which was funded in just 48 hours through a massive public campaign.

Several times Erin’s parents Sarah and Antony were told their daughter was unlikely to pull through – including the time she suffered a massive stroke just days before she was due to travel to America.

But Erin came back fighting every time and has astonished medical professionals with her positive outlook and determination to come up with fundraising ideas to help the hospitals that have cared for her.

Mum Sarah described the awards ceremony as 'an amazing and fantastic night'.

Erin and her dad Ant will be feature ITV Lunchtime News today.