If you’re looking for something to do with the children this half term then check out this year’s Amazed by Science Festival in Cheshire.

The week-long festival takes place between May 27 and June 4 with a packed programme of science, technology, engineering and maths events for all the family taking place across the county.

Whether the kids fancy operating a robot, learning about space and aliens, messing around with slime, meeting beekeepers or making a lava lamp there is something for everyone.

The festival, now in its fourth year, was created by Marketing Cheshire and the University of Manchester’s Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre.

The headline sponsor is Essar at Stanlow with other local sponsors including Urenco, Siemens, National Nuclear Laboratory and Waters.

The event aims to promote and celebrate Cheshire’s rich science base and capture children’s imaginations. Venues taking part include Tatton Park, Catalyst Science Discovery Centre, Chester Zoo, Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre, Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, Anderton Boat Lift and Lion Salt Works.

Free events take place at Warrington Golden Square Shopping Centre, Crewe Lifestyle Centre, Chester Town Hall Square, Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet and Pedal Power and science events will be hosted by Essar at Ellesmere Port Sports Village and Ellesmere Port Arcades Shopping Centre.

Ian Cotton, head of communications and community at Essar Stanlow, said: “Making science exciting and fun is the key aim of the Amazed by Science Festival and we’re delighted to be able to support the event. We hope lots of local children will enjoy the events this half term happening across Cheshire.”

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Katrina Michel, chief executive at Marketing Cheshire, said: “We’re delighted to host Amazed by Science for the fourth year, celebrating Cheshire’s strong background in science and innovation.

“Amazed by Science aims to inspire a love of science in children and we hope families enjoy the fantastic range of hands on experiences taking place throughout the county this half term.”

For the full list of events visit www.amazedbyscience.co.uk.