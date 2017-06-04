Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alzheimer’s Society staff and volunteers in Cheshire united against dementia as part of Dementia Awareness Week at an event at Cross Borders Bridge in Farndon.

The Cheshire West and Chester Alzheimer’s Society office teamed up with members from our North Wales office to promote staff and supporters uniting against dementia from two countries.

Representatives from Wrexham FC and Chester FC , emergency services, local councillors and people affected by dementia joined staff for a photo on Farndon/Holt Bridge which joins up England and Wales.

Services manager for Cheshire West and Chester Jane Spruce said: “This year, Alzheimer’s Society asked people to come together to unite against dementia, forget their differences to help urgently find a cure, improve care, and offer help and understanding for people affected by dementia.

“This event on the bridge with our Welsh colleagues was a great opportunity to unite against dementia, and to highlight there are no boundaries to support people affected by dementia. It doesn’t matter where you live – together, we can really make a difference. There was a real community spirit from everyone who really pulled together to make this event happen.

“Dementia doesn’t care who you are; it could affect us all. It’s set to be the 21 st century’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes, and so many people are facing it alone.

“People with dementia often feel – and are – misunderstood, marginalised and isolated but with the right support and understanding they can continue to live fulfilling lives and make a contribution to their communities.”

Operations manager for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru in North Wales Jacky Baldini said: “We stood, united against dementia, with our English colleagues on the Holt to Farndon Bridge to mark Dementia Awareness Week this year and to make the statement that Alzheimer’s Society is united and our support for service users extends borders and barriers.

“We were joined by people affected by dementia - Heddlu Cymru and Cheshire Police, Wrexham and Chester Football Club, Wrexham Borough Council, Flintshire County Council and Cheshire County Council.

Cheshire Fire Service also sent along their brand new fire engine to mark the occasion.

There are 4,732 people living with dementia in Cheshire West and Chester.

Alzheimer’s Society provides information and support for anyone affected by dementia.

To find out more, call the National Dementia Helpline on 0300 222 1122 or visit alzheimers.org.uk/DAW.