A fantastic day was had by all at the wedding of the year on Friday, May 26.

Children at Alvanley Primary School held their very own mock wedding for all children to attend.

From flower girls, rings, a wedding breakfast and even their very own wedding photographer – you could have been mistaken for thinking it was a real wedding.

The bride and groom, Katie Ainsworth-Elliott and Thomas Chalmers, would like to pass on their thanks to all of their guests that made their day special.

Teacher Jade Cupples said: “The children worked very hard to organise each aspect of the event and it was a thoroughly enjoyable day for all.

“The school held the mock wedding so children could experience the different aspects of a wedding.

“They did lots of work leading up to the wedding - working out costs, making hats out of recycled materials with Miss Cheshire finalist Sophie Johnson who is an ex-pupil at the school and learning about the traditions of a wedding.”