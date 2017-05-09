Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nice cold ice lolly, a refreshing gin and tonic or a chilled glass of prosecco - which do you prefer on a hot summer's day?

Well, thanks to Aldi, you don't have to choose, because they've just launched a new range of boozy ice lollies.

You can now get your hands on gin and tonic ice lollies and prosecco and peach bellini popsicles for the bargain price of £2.99.

The new lollies aren't just 'flavoured' with booze - they both contain a 4.5 alcoholic percentage. The gin and tonic variety contain 11% of gin and the bellinis have 38% of prosecco in them - which saves you queuing up at the bar twice.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “This G&T with a zingy lemon twist in the form of an ice pop will be sure to hit the spot on a warm summer day. They are perfect for enjoying and cooling down in the summer as well as a great party starter."