A Chester family whose garden was described by Alan Titchmarsh as ‘one of the ugliest’ he had ever seen have had it and their home transformed thanks to a new ITV show.

Richard and Ann Price from Acres Lane in Upton have devoted their lives to helping others, fostering almost 20 children over the years and doing other charitable missions - Richard has been a volunteer for The Samaritans for more than 40 years and Ann trains guide dogs for the blind.

And because of this, their home has taken a back seat over the years, with the ground floor resembling ‘a corrior of rooms with no connection to the garden’.

Realising they needed a green-fingered makeover, Richard’s colleagues at The Samaritans called on gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh to help the Price family on his show Love Your Home and Garden, which sees an expert team completely transform a home in need of refurbishment.

Previously known as Love Your Garden, the show brings in architects, builders and gardeners to turn run-of-the-mill homes into jaw-dropping places to live.

Claire Jutla of production company Spungold TV who make the show, said: “Instead of a relaxing sanctuary at the end of a tiring day, the ground floor resembled a corridor of rooms with no connection to the garden.

“In addition, Alan believed the garden to be one of the ugliest he has ever seen. A giant patio dominated the space, having been built to accommodate the puppies Ann trains,” she explained.

In the episode featuring the Price family, Alan and his team are seen getting to work on the outdoor space while award-winning project designer James Stroud is tasked with transforming the interior by demolishing the conservatory and utility room to reconfigure the ground floor and create a calming open plan space.

Ruthin-based Clifford Jones Timber were asked to provide wooden sleepers for the space and a new country garden of wild flowers and a new vegetable garden and play area was created for Ann and Richard’s granddaughter Jessica to enjoy.

The episode featuring the Price family will be screened on Wednesday, September 13, at 8pm.