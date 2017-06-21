The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's already been a busy week for Airbus at the Paris Air Show where the company has signed a major deal.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric has signed a firm order for 100 A320neo Family aircraft at the 52nd International Paris Air Show.

The deal is worth around £850m at list prices, reports the Daily Post.

This new order brings the total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by GECAS to almost 600 aircraft.

Meanhile Air Lease Corporation the Los Angeles based aircraft leasing company has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52 Paris International Airshow.

“The A320neo aircraft is an excellent product. GECAS is pleased to make this additional commitment for A320neos to meet strong customer demand for this type,” said Alec Burger, President and CEO of GECAS.

"The A320neo family aircraft powered by CFM’s LEAP-1A engines, with now proven increased fuel efficiencies, longer range and higher seating capacity will continue to be one of our core assets in our lease portfolio.

"The A321 version has also gained strong acceptance from customers in various new markets proving the versatility of the type."

Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft, said: "GECAS’ renewed order of our best-selling A320neo aircraft, underscores the continuing strong market demand for these fuel-efficient aircraft.

"The unmatched, low operating costs and appeal of the A320 Family make it a strong asset in GECAS’ portfolio."