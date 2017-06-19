The video will start in 8 Cancel

Airbus has staged a one-of-a-kind display after putting together a family flight with a difference.

The aerospace giant - which employs 6,000 staff at its wing assembly plant at Broughton - has previously staged a number of special convoy flights involving its commercial aircraft but this was the first time they had brought together military and civilian jets in a special airborne display.

But for this flight they have rolled out the A350XWB alongside military planes and its H160 helicopter.

An Airbus spokesman said: "In a groundbreaking first, Airbus flies its A350 XWB, A400M, Eurofighter Typhoon and H160 together in a one-of-a-kind performance.

"This aeronautical achievement symbolizes the new united Airbus family. More than ever #Wemakeitfly."

The A350 - whose wings are made at Broughton - is a commercial plane with a top speed of 600mph and a range of 8,100 nautical miles, while the A400M is a military transport aircraft that has a cruise speed of 500mph.

These speeds are dwarfed by the Eurofighter Typhoon which can reach 1,500mph at full throttle while the H160 has a more leisurely 200mph top speed.