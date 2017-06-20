The video will start in 8 Cancel

Airbus is planning to make the world's biggest passenger jet more efficient in a bid to boost sales.

The A380Plus will boast a new wing design with large winglets and other wing refinements that allow for up to 4% fuel burn savings

Airbus - which assembles the wings of the A380 at Broughton - also said the cabin had been optimised to allow up to 80 extra seats on the double decker aircraft "with no compromise on comfort".

The announcement came ahead of the Paris Air Show, which started yesterday (June 19), reported the Daily Post.

John Leahy, Airbus COO Customers, said: “The A380plus is an efficient way to offer even better economics and improved operational performance at the same time.

"It is a new step for our iconic aircraft to best serve worldwide fast-growing traffic and the evolving needs of the A380 customers. The A380 is well-proven as the solution to increasing congestion at large airports, and in offering a unique, passenger-preferred experience."

There has been a slump in orders for the A380 plane as more airlines opt for smaller twin-engine jets.

Airbus said that along with other enhancements, the plane would cut costs for airlines by 13% per seat.