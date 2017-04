The video will start in 8 Cancel

Airbus is celebrating after securing a deal worth £4.6bn with China Southern Airlines.

The Chinese company has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for 20 A350-900s.

The airline now operates one of the largest Airbus fleet in the world with more than 300 Airbus aircraft in service, comprising the A320 Family, the A330 Family and five A380s.

The wings for the A350-900 are assembled at Broughton in Flintshire.

(Photo: Airbus)

The Daily Post reported Tan Wangeng, President of China Southern Airlines, saying: “With its very long range capability, economic fuel consumption and spacious cabin, the A350 XWB is the ideal choice for our international long haul routes.

"The introduction of the A350 XWB will help to strengthen our position as one of the world’s leading international carriers.”

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said: "We are proud to welcome China Southern Airlines as the latest airline to select the A350 XWB.

"The unrivalled operational performance, fuel efficiency and cabin comfort of the A350 XWB will give China Southern Airlines a competitive edge on its international network."

The A350 XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines.

With this latest order, Airbus has recorded a total of 841 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.