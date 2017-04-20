Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underwater teams are now involved in the search for a missing Northwich man.

Michael Price has now not been seen for five days since disappearing on April 15.

Cheshire police are becoming more and more concerned for the 40-year-old’s safety.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Price was in Shakespeare Close in Rudheath on Saturday morning.

His partner reported him missing a day later.

The National Police Air Support unit, North West Underwater Search and Cheshire Search and Rescue have joined in looking for Mr Price, along with a number of support agencies.

Chief Inspector Simon Meegan said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Michael, who has now been missing since Saturday.

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and as part of the investigation I am keen to hear from anyone who believes that they may have seen Michael, or anyone matching his description.

“I would also like to appeal to Michael directly and ask him to contact us to let us know that you are OK.

“We are working closely with your friends and family who are increasingly worried about you and want to know that you are safe and well. ”

Description Mr Price, from Winnington, is described as white, approximately 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with green eyes and short brown greying hair. He was last seen wearing a green Henry Lloyd parka style top, blue jeans and blue trainers. The 40-year-old is known to frequent the centre of Northwich on a regular basis.

Anyone within any information in relation to the whereabouts of Michael is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 303 of April 16.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.