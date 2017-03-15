Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An air ambulance has been sent out to a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M6.

Police said the motorway may be shut in both directions for 'some time' on Wednesday (March 15).

Emergency services were called to the scene near junction 18 in Cheshire at about midday.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area as there could be delays of over an hour.

Information on the Highways England website suggests traffic conditions on the M6 may not return to normal before 5pm.

Cheshire Fire said the crash involved 'several vehicles' and five fire engines have been sent out.

A crash on the same stretch of motorway near Holmes Chapel and Middlewich resulted in delays of 90 minutes for motorists on March 9.