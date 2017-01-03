The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester Zoo welcomed a wonderful addition to its rare giraffe herd on Boxing Day, and now the youngster's name and sex has been revealed.

The cute male Rothschild's calf has been given the fitting moniker Murchison, after Murchison Falls in Uganda where the largest remaining population of Rothschild's giraffes live.

Six-foot-tall Murchison was born to mum Tula and dad Meru on December 26, but keepers had to wait a few days for him to be sexed before naming him.

(Photo: Chester Zoo)

The energetic youngster was up on his feet not long after his birth and has spent his first week in the world getting to know his parents.

Chester Zoo, who called him the 'best Christmas gift they could have wished for', wrote on Facebook: "We're absolutely delighted with our new arrival!

"Rothschild’s giraffes are one of the world’s most endangered mammals with recent estimates suggesting less than 1,600 now remain.



"Hopefully, our not-so-little arrival can generate more awareness of the huge pressures that giraffes face in the wild."