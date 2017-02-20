Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester residents with a talent for the performance arts are being sought to take part in an open air show in the city centre this spring.

Volunteer actors, musicians and singers will all take to the streets on Good Friday (April 14) for the production of Chester City Passion.

This is the second year that community participants will join seasoned actors for the walking event which will travel from Eastgate Street to Chester Cathedral .

The 45 minute performance is being put on by Chester Mystery Plays in association with Churches Together, Theatre in the Quarter and Link Up.

(Photo: David Sejrup)

Artistic director Matt Baker has composed music for the show which will also feature Chester’s own Roman soldiers led by Centurion Paul Hartson and Karamba Samba.

Matt explained that there are lots of slots available for performers and rehearsals for the play will be short and concentrated.

“We can accommodate anyone who wants to be in the chorus which will double up as the crowd and anyone who would like to play a portable musical instrument - we also have a few acting parts available.”

(Photo: David Sejrup)

Children wanting to join in independently will have to be accompanied to rehearsals and the performance by parents.

“We’re hoping that mums and dads will join us in the chorus, there will be plenty of room,” Matt said.

The show will begin at the Eastgate Clock with Jesus’ entry to Jerusalem and the Last Supper at the Cross.

It will then process towards Town Hall Square for Gethsemane and the trial, finishing at the west door of the cathedral with the crucifixion.

(Photo: David Sejrup)

Jo Sykes , chairman of Chester Mystery Plays, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back people who participated last year, as well as some who have been involved in the plays for a number of years.

“But we always have room for new participants and would love to see new faces joining us.”

Anyone over 16 who would like to be involved can email cmpadmin@chestermysteryplays.com

The family play will take place on the streets of Chester city centre on Friday, April 14, at 10.30am and is free for all to attend.

For more information on Chester Mystery Plays click here .