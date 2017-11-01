Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of students will proudly graduate from the University of Chester over four days of ceremonies at Chester Cathedral this week.

And among the honorary graduates being celebrated is respected actor David Suchet CBE, who received a Doctor of Letters in recognition of his outstanding contribution to drama and the arts on Wednesday (November 1).

He is arguably most recognisable from his title role of Hercule Poirot in the long-running television adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Royal Television Society for his 25-year role as the fictional TV detective in 2014.

David’s long and illustrious acting career also includes roles in theatre, film, and radio plays, as well as audiobooks and voice-over narrations.

He said: “To receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Chester is a great honour and provides another piece of the jigsaw in my relationship with the city, as the Gateway Theatre Chester was my very first professional acting job in 1969.”

David was in good company among his fellow honarary graduates recognised on the day, joined by one of the country’s most prolific engineers and a leading figure in the field of communications in Cheshire.

Dame Sue Ion FREng, FRS received a Doctor of Engineering in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the nuclear industry and the wider world of engineering.

Dame Sue Ion is Hon-President of the National Skills Academy for Nuclear.

She was Chairman of the UK Nuclear Innovation Research Advisory Board (NIRAB) until April this year, and is the only non US member of the US Department of Energy’s Nuclear Energy Advisory Committee, on which she has served since 2005.

She said: “I am very honoured to have been awarded Doctor of Engineering by the University. I am proud to be linked with one of the NW premier institutions for teaching and one which in recent times has made significant investments in science and engineering. It gives me great pleasure to be associated with the University of Chester, given its heritage and its reputation.”

John Greaves received a Master’s of Business Administration for his outstanding contribution to external and internal communications at MBNA and more recently as a board member of Marketing Cheshire.

John Greaves joined HomeServe UK as Director of Public Relations and then became Brand Director.

Before joining HomeServe, John worked in Chester at MBNA/Bank of America for 13 years as UK Communications Director and, before that, at Bank of Scotland in a senior corporate affairs role.

John’s jobs at both MBNA and Bank of Scotland involved supporting the Chester community through a range of activities and investments.

He said: “I am truly humbled and exceptionally proud to be the recipient of an Honorary Degree from the University of Chester. I worked in the city for 16-plus years and was so lucky to have jobs that allowed me to get involved in some incredible projects that did, I hope, good things for the community, helped people along the way and have had a lasting impact.

“Many of these initiatives were in partnership with the University of Chester and I was always in awe of the vision and drive of the University leaders, who have created the world-class institution we see today.

“Someone in my family joked recently that I was receiving an Honorary Degree for ‘giving other people’s money away.’

“If that is the case and that money has made a difference, then I think that is a pretty good reason.”

Meanwhile Dedication to music, higher education and theology in the city of Chester were recognised with the award of honorary degrees on Tuesday (October 31).

Vicky Bulgin was ‘immensely privileged and truly honoured’ to receive a Master’s of Music, for her outstanding contribution to music in her role as Musical Director at the University of Chester.

Lord David Willetts received a Doctor of Letters for his outstanding contribution to higher education in his role as former Minister of State for Universities and Science.

The Rt Hon Lord David Willetts is the Former Minister for Universities and Science, Chair of British Science Association, Chair of Eight Great Technologies Fund; a specialist technology venture capital fund focussing on the eight technologies identified by the UK government for support and development, where Britain has real scientific strength and there are global market opportunities.

The Right Reverend Michael Baughen received a Doctor of Divinity for his outstanding contribution to Ministry in this country, in particular in recognition of his role as Bishop of Chester and past Chair of the Governing Body.

The Very Reverend Gordon McPhate also received a Doctor of Divinity for his contribution to the Diocese of Chester and the university.

The Very Reverend Gordon F McPhate BA, MB, ChB, MA, MTh, MSc, MD, FRCP is a Visiting Professor of Theology and Medicine and formerly Dean of Chester.