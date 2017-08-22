Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian and TV personality Ted Robbins will officially unveil a memorial statue of Chester’s most famous cat to the public next month.

The actor, who has had roles in Benidorm, Phoenix Nights and Coronation Street, will reveal the permanent bronze tribute to much-missed moggy Brutus at the cat’s favourite place – Morrisons supermarket in Saltney – on Sunday, September 10 at 1pm.

Mr Robbins’ sister Jane, of Jane Robbins Sculpture Ltd, along with Castle Fine Arts Foundry, has spent months painstakingly working on the memorial, which was funded by a public crowdfunding appeal after Brutus passed away from kidney disease last January.

His owner Claire Owens said the remaining money left over will be split between local charities Ark Angels and Chester Kitty Cat Rescue.

“I’m hoping to continue to fundraise for animal charities and do collections for food and bedding for them. Everyone has been so kind and we are so thankful for their support.

“I have just found out that the bronze plaque I'm going to have made to go on the wall by the statue will be funded by a very kind gentleman called David Sadler, the branch chairman of Buckley RNLI. He and his late wife Barbara were huge Brutus fans and the plaque will have a dedication to his wife on there,” she added.

Brutus became a Chester celebrity and touched hundreds of hearts during his frequent trips to Morrisons across the road from his home in Saltney, and would spend hours lounging in the foyer, on trollies and lapping up attention from shoppers.

Claire said she and husband Adam still find it hard to go into Morrisons knowing Brutus is not there and hopes the statue will provide some comfort.

“Each time I go to Morrisons, my heart sinks when I think that I’ll never see him laid on the bench, sleeping on the flower pots or curled up camouflaged in the bark outside again,” she said.

“Now his bronze is finished, we can all look forward to seeing him again every time we do our shopping.

“He’ll get a shiny head in no time after all the strokes he’s going to get! If it wasn’t for all the kind donations from not just his local fans, but fans from around the country and even some from around the world who I received money from toward his statue, this wouldn’t have been possible."