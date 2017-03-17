Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Award-winning Cheshire artist Diana Bernice Tackley, who was a winning finalist on the BBC2 programme Show Me The Monet, was commissioned by JD Wetherspoon to paint the 4ft x 3ft painting for the newly revamped Bull and Stirrup Hotel in Chester .

The painting depicts the Upper Northgate Street hotel and various tourist attractions in Chester.

Bernice, who was also known as Diana Tackley when she promoted the arts on her radio show on Cheshire FM, was approached last October regarding the commission but as she was about to travel to the USA had little time to make sketches of the building before the scaffolding surrounded it.

Bernice told the Chronicle: “The commission was for a montage so whilst making the Bull and Stirrup’s magnificent Victorian building the main feature of the painting I included popular tourist attractions such as the Eastgate Clock, the Cathedral, the River Dee, the Rows, the Bridge of Sighs and the Roodee racecourse, all of which are within walking distance of the hotel and which make Chester such a wonderful city.

“I wanted people who saw it to instantly recognise Chester and judging by all the wonderful comments I have received I have achieved this.

“This is my first commission from Wetherspoon and I was thrilled to see that my painting has been so prominently displayed to the right of the fireplace in the lounge bar and that during staff training they were asked did they know the name of the artist who painted it!

“When I visited the Bull and Stirrup with friends we were were made to feel very welcome by all the staff and quite a few diners wanted to take photos of me standing by my painting. It is always greatly appreciated when people like my artwork and very soon limited edition prints of the Bull and Stirrup painting will be available.”

Bernice has many paintings in private collections in different parts of the world including local Cheshire dignatories and the Duke of Kent.