Drivers on the A55 face almost an hour added to their morning commute due to a crash.

There are tailbacks stretching back for miles from about 8am on Tuesday (April 4).

The accident has blocked a lane between junctions 38, the Posthouse Roundabout, and junction 39 at Huntington.

Emergency services have also had to close the outside lane of the dual carriageway in order to clear the vehicles.

Highways England said there are delays of 50 minutes for commuters. They expect the traffic to start to clear by 8.45am.

Tailbacks are stretching as far J12, which is where the road becomes the M53. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

