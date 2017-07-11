Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited pupils from seven different schools have come together to battle it out in a hotly contested athletics tournament.

Children from Delamere Academy near Northwich, Oak View Academy in Winsford and St Martin’s Academy in Chester were among those in action at the competition staged at Ellesmere, Shropshire.

The event saw Year 1 and Year 2 pupils go head-to-head in 10 disciplines including javelin, long jump, hurdles and relay races.

(Image: UGC)

Hosts Ellesmere Primary School won, edging St Martin’s into second overall.

Oak View principle Fiona Rimmer said: “It was a great experience for all the children who took part. They enjoyed learning the skills required for each competition.

“They were really motivated to try their best and they were clearly having a great time cheering each other on.”

Delamere, Oak View, St Martin’s and Ellesmere Primary are part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT), which has a clear vision of competitive sport being employed to raise confidence, improve fitness and teach children that winning and losing should be treated with equal importance.

(Image: UGC)

Shona Valentine, a PE teacher at St Martin’s, said: “We feel it’s important to regularly include these competitions as it helps to instil sporting values from a young age.

“It helps the children to develop a positive attitude to sports and develop better communication and team work.”

Headteacher at Delamere and CEO of NWAT Steve Docking added: “Our teachers work extremely hard to provide wide and varied opportunities for pupils to learn and have fun.

“These competitions just some of the ways we encourage children to try something new and enrich their learning.”