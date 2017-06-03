Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The restaurant within the ABode Chester hotel is undergoing a transformation not only in looks but with a new emphasis on relaxed dining, generous portions and good value.

Opening on Wednesday June 14, the brand new restaurant and bar will be called Brasserie ABode.

It replaces the fine dining restaurant and Champagne bar on the fifth floor of the hotel which used to bear the name of celebrity chef Michael Caines. It is only the second Brasserie ABode after the brand was launched at ABode Manchester in April.

Described as a European-style all day dining venue, it will reflect a move towards a more informal ambience with larger portion sizes and good value dishes.

The website says: “A glamorous, eclectic interior with metallic finishes, leather banquettes and a contemporary vibe, it will be the place to see and be seen – you’ll be able to sit back and enjoy the first, essential coffee of the day, eggs benedict for brunch or a grilled rib eye steak for lunch.

"After the sun goes down watch the night unfold over dinner and cocktails from intimate booths to a backdrop of the best views in the city.

“A relaxed, all-day brasserie menu will feature plats du jour with a comfortingly, nostalgic nod and time-honoured classics. Generosity and value will be at the heart of what we do; Sunday lunch will be overflowing with trimmings, our classic dishes will feature plentiful sides and every cocktail will come with something to nibble on.

“Join us for brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktails – try crushed avocado and poached egg on sour dough toast for brunch, enjoy a lazy lunchtime spent over garlic crevettes and fries or an evening dedicated to half a dozen oysters and late night cocktails.”

A sample menu reveals dishes including smoked haddock Scotch egg, crab bisque (£8); lamb chops, rosemary, garlic (£19); and rice pudding, sour cherry compote (£6). There will also be a daily dish of the day such as coq au vin, shepherd’s pie and Lancashire hotpot, all at £9.95, as well as a roast on Sunday.

The creation of the Brasserie ABode concept has been overseen by Alan Swinson, group associate director, food and beverage, of Andrew Brownsword Hotels, the owner of the ABode brand of five properties.

The five ABode hotels are located in Canterbury, Glasgow, Exeter and Manchester, as well as Chester. The Exeter hotel is to be rebuilt following a fire which destroyed the property in October 2016

For further information, visit www.abodechester.co.uk or call 01244 347000. Reservations are not necessary.