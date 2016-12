Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police have advised motorists in the area that there may be delays on the route between Kelsall Hill and Ellesmere Port due to the movement of an abnormal load.

The load should take between two and three hours to move, depending on traffic or complications.

The load left Kelsall Hill near Tarvin sands at approximately 9.45am. The route will take in the following roads - A51, A41, A5032, A5117 and M53.