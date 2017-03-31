Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A racist thug launched a vicious attack on a man simply going about his daily business then told him to ‘go back to your own country’.

The 27-year-old victim, who is originally from Poland but now lives in Ellesmere Port , was walking his dog along the canal towpath between Lees Lane and Cheshire Oaks when he was approached from behind by an unknown man on Wednesday morning (March 29).

The offender repeatedly rained blows on his victim’s face, pushed him to the ground and kicked him several times.

Then he hurled racial abuse at him before running away.

Thankfully, the victim only suffered minor injuries.

Now Cheshire police are appealing for information the unprovoked and racially aggravated assault.

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Robin Grantham said: “We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and will not tolerate hate crime within our community.

“The victim in this case has been left shaken as a result of the incident and we are doing all that we can to support him.

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the incident and as part of the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and believes that they may have seen anything suspicious.

“I’d also like to appeal to anyone who resides in the area and may have CCTV cameras which cover the area where the attack took place.”

The offender is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 40, with a heavy tan, approximately 6ft 1” tall, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a plain black t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

'Unacceptable'

Chief Inspector Simon Draco, from Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, added: “Hate crime is completely unacceptable and we will do all that we can to trace the person responsible for this abhorrent incident.

“We want people to be confident in coming forward if they are a victim of hate crime and be reassured that we will do everything we can in supporting them through the process.

“I encourage anyone who believes that they have been a victim of hate crime to contact Cheshire police on 101. Hate crime can also be reported online via True Vision at www.report-it.org.uk.”