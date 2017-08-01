Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Independent Chester school Abbey Gate College welcomed back a former pupil to host the annual sport awards.

Alex Schwarz - who is now 29 and playing professional rugby union with RGC in North Wales - spent time speaking to all the award winners at the co-educational school, as well as running a rugby session for pupils.

The evening consisted of 108 different awards across all sport categories, including acknowledgment to those who excel at activities outside of curriculum sport as well as noting “elite excellence” for those competing at county and national level.

The awards were a testament to the ability and mindset of the pupils who have the motivation, drive and desire to challenge themselves, along with the backing of strong parental support and aided by the on-going provision at the college.

The main awards on the evening for Overall Contribution to School Sport were won by Alexander Stewart and Keira Meadows (Year 7), Matty Bailey and Ffion Schofield (Year 8), Jack Tomlins and Annabel Smith (Year 9) and Seb Middleton and Amelia Percival (Year 10).

Other awards included Team of the Year, which was won by the school’s highly successful Year 7 seven five-a-side football teams, and Coaches of the Year, which saw lower sixth students Wilf Smith and Dan Roberts being acknowledged for their contribution.