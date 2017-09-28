Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two pupils from Abbey Gate College completed a cycle ride from Chester to London and raised more than £2,500.

Their journey started at the senior school in Saighton and came to an end at the Young Minds headquarters in central London just 18 hours after setting off. All the donations will go to Young Minds.

Upper sixth students Tom White and Ben Hall (along with PE teacher Dan Rowett, Ben’s dad Richard and keen cyclist Phil Faulder) decided to tackle the 200-mile cycle after Tom’s grandpa passed away, leaving Tom his pushbike.

The Chester-based school supports Young Minds as its charity of the year and Tom and Ben were both inspired by the work they do for young people’s mental health and wanted to contribute.

Tom said: “We think the work that Young Minds does is fantastic and when my grandad passed leaving me his pushbike I decided to do something positive. We’re thrilled to have raised so much money for the charity.”

The team trained for three months and hope to take on a new challenge next year and cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

You can still donate at: www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/chestertolondon