The director of music will retire from a Chester school following 39 years of service.

Stewart Smith will leave Abbey Gate College at the end of this academic year after 39 years of service.

Mr Smith will leave behind a legacy which includes the chapel choir and a myriad of musical ensembles which he has helped and inspired to create.

Pupils past and present at the independent, co-educational school in Saighton have benefited from his leadership, enthusiasm, and passion for all things musical.

Headmistress Tracy Pollard said: “I believe that music is the ‘beating heart’ of any school and is it is clear, even in my very short tenure to date, that Mr Smith has played the most important part in establishing this, something which the college will endeavour to continue with the appointment of his successor.

“I would like to thank him personally for all that he has done for the pupils and the music department at Abbey Gate College.”

Mr Smith said: “It has been a joy and privilege to build up and run a thriving music department at Abbey Gate College since 1978. During that period, numerous talented young musicians have furthered their music studies at university and music conservatoires. The chapel choir has undoubtedly been my strongest passion.

“I am looking forward to my final choir tour this summer to Lincoln Cathedral in July. Prior to this, we will be holding a gala concert which will welcome back several former pupils to perform. This promises to be a musical spectacular!”