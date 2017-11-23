Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The A56 Chester Road in Helsby has been shut after a collision involving a car and an HGV this afternoon (Thursday, November 23).

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash shortly after 2.30pm.

The busy route through Frodsham and Helsby is closed between its junctions with Primrose Lane and Old Chester Road.

A spokesman for Cheshire police said it was initially feared the 80-year-old female driver of the car was trapped, but fire crews found her out of the car and being treated by paramedics when they arrived.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area, and delays are expected.