A stretch of the busy A556 has been closed following reports of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles.

The road is shut between the Hartford Road junction and Davenham Roundabout.

Delays are building in both directions as a result of the incident, which happened at around 6.30pm on Thursday (February 9).

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

