Commuters on the A550 Welsh Road will hopefully get a quicker run to work tomorrow.

Roadworks which had been in place on the busy route for the last four months have finally been taken away.

Temporary four-way traffic lights had been at the junction with Ledsham Road since January 9.

Initially scheduled to be done by the end of April, they were removed by last Friday (May 5).

Drivers had lost hours queuing on the Welsh Road as it provides the quickest route between Wirral and North Wales.

The roadworks were needed to enable contractors to put in permanent lights.

This had to be done to bring it in line with the planning requirements of a Ledsham Road housing development by Redrow, who have been the ones carrying out the work.

The new measures are supposed to improve safety at the junction.

Highways England will be responsible for maintaining the new lights on the busy road, which carries traffic between Hooton and North Wales, once they are up and running.

