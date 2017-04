Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An accident has closed the A550 Welsh Road at Hooton in both directions.

The incident was reported shortly after 1pm today (Sunday, April 2).

Heavy traffic is being reported following the accident which happened between Margaret's Lane and Blackboards Lane.

Police say the road is likely to remain closed until at least late afternoon and that it is affecting traffic between Bromborough and Shotwick.

No details of the exact nature of the accident have yet been release by police.