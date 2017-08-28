The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lane that was closed on the A55 following a caravan crash is now fully reopen.

But drivers still face huge traffic delays in the aftermath of the incident which happened around J33 Northop, with queues reaching up to eleven miles long.

Although police have confirmed that the road is now fully open, it's expected to take at least an hour for the queues to clear - potentially longer as people begin to travel home from visiting North Wales for the bank holiday.

(Image: Russell Barker)

Our sister paper The Daily Post reports that travel time through the queues which start just after Rhuallt Hill is currently about 1 hour and 5 mins.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries following the crash.