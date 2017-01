Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters using the A540 Chester High Road in Neston face delays following an accident this Tuesday morning (January 24).

The busy route is partially blocked westbound between the B5134 Hinderton Road junction and the B5136 Liverpool Road junction.

The incident is causing disruption to traffic in the area.

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes.

