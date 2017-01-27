Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was arrested after he crashed a car into a roundabout on the A534 this afternoon (January 27).

The car collided with the Farndon and Broxton roundabout at about 2pm after the driver failed to stop for police.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said that a vehicle was travelling along the road towards Farndon when officers signalled for him to stop.

"The vehicle came to a stop on Frog Lane, Holt, after it was in a collision at the Farndon and Broxton roundabout," she said.

"The driver, a 28-year-old man, fled the scene and was arrested a short time later by officers."

The man was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries.

A 26-year-old female passenger was also taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital to be assessed.

The police spokesperson said that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The road is now closed between the A41 Whitchurch Road junction in Broxton and the B5130 junction in Crewe-by-Farndon.

Vehicles are being diverted via B5130 near the Carden Park Golf Resort.