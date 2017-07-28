Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A clean-up operation after a lorry overturned on the A51 should soon be over.

The truck toppled over on the roundabout heading into Chester and shed its load of concrete on Friday (July 28).

The A51 has been shut since about 2.30pm.

Cheshire Constabulary's task force tweeted at 5pm they hoped to have the road open again 'within the next 60 minutes'.

The A55 exits at junction 40 have also been closed.

This has led to major traffic issues before and during rush hour with drivers forced to find alternative routes.

Congestion had built up on the A51 through Littleton and back towards Tarvin.

A Cheshire police spokeswoman said the driver suffered 'minor injuries' in the crash.

Pictures show the concrete had poured out of the lorry's roof and on to the road.

A crew has been at the scene cleaning up the surface throughout the afternoon. A recovery vehicle was also needed to lift the truck upright and then tow it away.

