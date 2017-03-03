Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The A41 Whitchurch Road has been closed in Tushingham after a lorry left the road and ended up in a hedge.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident which happened at about 8.15am on Friday (March 3).

Emergency services have implemented a temporary road closure to allow for the HGV to be recovered.

A Cheshire police spokeswoman said no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Traffic is moving slowly in both directions.

