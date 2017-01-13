Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A massive £9,285,000 will go to Cheshire West and Chester Council to improve roads, cut congestion and decrease journey times.

The cash boost, announced this morning (January 13), will be awarded in the 2017/18 financial year and is set to include money specifically for fixing potholes across the borough.

Councils all over England found out their share of £1.2 billion in local roads funding following the publication of a government roads funding report.

Transport Minister Andrew Jones said: “Roads play a significant part in everyday life linking people with jobs and businesses with customers, which is why this government is investing record amounts improving and maintaining highways across the country to help motorists.

“The funding we have allocated today is focused on relieving congestion and providing important upgrades to ensure our roads are fit for the future, helping to build an economy that works for everyone.”

Of the local allocation, £7,069,000 will go towards highways maintenance, £640,000 will be spent on mending potholes and £1,576,000 will used for local highway and transport improvements.

The cash comes from both the National Productivity Investment Fund and the Pothole Action Fund.