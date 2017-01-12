Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

2017 is upon us. It’s a shiny new year bursting with possibilities and potential.

For many of us, that means a fresh start, an opportunity to cast aside old vices and cleanse body and mind.

But sometimes motivation and good intentions are not enough. We need guidance, advice, a gentle nudge (or even a shove) in the right direction.

And that’s where we comes in!

This week we asked local health focused businesses to give us their top tips on how to stay fit and well in 2017.

From making small changes and trying something new, to working out with friends and having fun - these simple strategies will keep you on the right track towards a new you.

1) Realistic routines

Craig Battersby, head of product development at Total Fitness gym on Liverpool Road, said staying healthy is all about an overall lifestyle change.

“Our top tip for staying healthy in the new year is to try and see health and fitness as a long term goal and not just a quick fix.

“Your aim should be to settle into a realistic routine that you can keep up for the rest of the year and treat exercise as your new ‘me time’.

“Goals, targets and times can come later.”

2) Have fun

Amy Butterworth, director and principal instructor at Chester's Candy and Chrome pole dancing group, said that exercise should be lots of fun.

“Find an activity that not only challenges your body, but is something that you simply love to do.

“This way exercise won’t be such a chore, it will be a pleasure, your weekly treat.

“This is how you improve your well-being as well as your general health.”

3) Small changes

Countess of Chester Hospital dietitian Alice Fletcher said that it’s important to make small but significant changes to diet and exercise routines.

“After Christmas many of us will have put some weight on and it is important that we do all we can to shed those pounds in the New Year.

“Even a small weight loss such as losing five pounds of fat can help.

“Taking part in regular exercise such as walking, dancing or swimming is important.”

4) Workout with friends

Kieran Singh, digital marketing officer for Brio Leisure which runs gyms including the Northgate Arena, recommended having a workout buddy.

“Exercising with friends is great because you’ll keep each other motivated and there’s no skipping a workout when your best mate is going too.

“Plus, it’s loads of fun. Whether you’re sweating it in the gym, trying out new fitness classes together or thrashing them on the badminton court, you’ll always have a good time.”

5) Maintain your gear

Keeping training equipment in good shape is essential according to Graham Turner of Triactive, a specialist running and triathlon shop.

“Get your running shoes checked! Make sure they are correct and not worn out,” he told The Chronicle.

“It will help to prevent injury.”

6) Try something new

Rachel Till, marketing representative for trampolining park Flip Out Chester, said that trying something new can have an incredible effect on wellbeing.

“Bouncing on a trampoline is a great way to burn calories.

“A study by NASA found that it has the same amount of cardiovascular benefit as over 30 minutes’ running, but with much lower impact on the joints.

“Other benefits can include enhanced balance, coordination and motor skills, creating higher bone density, strengthened cells and an improved lymphatic system.”

7) Treat your body

Heulwen Williams of Health and Wellbeing Therapies in Boughton advised setting aside some time for a pamper session.

“Allow yourself to have a massage treatment at least once a month.

“Massage therapy can help ease stress, tension and alleviate pain, so what better way to keep yourself fit and healthy than incorporating a treatment into your monthly schedule.”

8) Eat, move, smile

Karen Griffiths from Weightwatchers Chester stressed that it is important to 'eat the foods that you love, definitely in moderation and make healthy choices'.

"Move just that little bit more, you don't have to run a marathon to make a difference to your life and your health.

"Smile, a lot! Happy people make healthier choices and feel much better about themselves which makes a difference to your whole mindset."