Members of the community were tonight (Wednesday, November 8) invited to view plans for a £4m new school building to house Christleton International Studio on the same campus as Queen’s Park High School in Handbridge.

The studio, which is run as a separate entity to QPHS, opened its doors in September within a vacant wing of the high school as a temporary measure.

Now plans have been unveiled for a brand new building to be located on the footprint of a ‘redundant’ modern block in the centre of the QPHS frontage between what were originally the detached girls’ and boys’ school buildings.

A public drop-in session to learn more about the vision was held by Christleton Learning Trust, which runs both schools as well as Christleton High School, within the current studio school base, between 3-7pm.

An invitation to the public engagement event states: “The Christleton Learning Trust exists to serve young people to educate, enlighten and give them the expertise and confidence to succeed.”

It adds: “The trust have recently received funding approval for a new state-of-the-art facility for Christleton International Studio which will replace redundant accommodation withing the existing Queen’s Park High School building.

“Using the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s Regional Agency’s Regional Framework as the procurement route, BAM Construction have been selected as the delivery partner for this prestigious development.

“The team have been working with the relevant school and trust stakeholders to develop a design which complements and enhances the existing buildings and surrounding areas and we are seeking your views and opinions in advance of a planning application being submitted in late November 2017.”

Information about the plans will be available online for those unable to make the drop-in session. The consultation is open to residents, businesses, community groups, voluntary organisations, people who work in the neighbourhood and any interested parties.

The school, for 14-19-year-olds of all abilities, draws students from across Cheshire, Wirral and North Wales.

With an initial 120-strong intake, the studio will comprise 60 students in Year 10 who will study GCSEs and 60 in Year 12 enrolled on International Baccalaureate programmes but numbers will grow to a maximum 320.

