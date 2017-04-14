Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An upgraded gym is just one of the reasons to be excited about a multi-million pound makeover to Neston Recreation Centre.

The facility is set for a £2.2m revamp following approval for the investment by the council and the success of a funding bid to Sport England.

The proposed design suggests a fresh contemporary frontage and reception area to complement the adjacent new school under construction.

The plans also include dedicated parking bays, new changing rooms, a gym and spaces for fitness classes and community use.

Brio Leisure, who are Cheshire West and Chester Council's leisure arm, run the centre.

It is the first major investment in the building since it opened in March 1974 as a joint-use centre for the community and Neston High School.

Chairman of Brio Leisure and Neston resident Anthony Annakin-Smith said: “The new facilities will considerably enhance the enjoyment of Neston Rec for our many users and make it a much more attractive place to visit for them and for newcomers. The investment underpins Brio’s commitment to supporting fitness, fun and health for the whole community.”

Proposals for the investment have been approved by the operator, Brio Leisure and the council, which owns the building and include £500,000 worth of National Lottery funding from Sport England particularly to improve the experience for swimmers.

Brio and the borough have been working in partnership with Neston Town Council and Neston High School to help shape the revised design.

Borough council director Alison Knight said: “The proposals will deliver a modern, fit for purpose centre for the whole community to enjoy and support the recommendations outlined in Neston’s Neighbourhood Plan.”

A planning application will be submitted shortly with the aim of work commencing this summer. Completion is planned for spring 2018.

The construction schedule is still to be finalised but Brio says the plans are likely to lead to closure for a few weeks over the summer.

Sport England property director Charles Johnston, said: “Thankfully as a nation we are becoming more active. Meeting this demand can be challenging but thanks to £500,000 of National Lottery funding we can help Neston Recreation Centre improve their facilities so even more people can enjoy a first rate experience of being active.

“Swimming is one of those sports that everyone can enjoy whether you’re going length after length or just having a quick splash about.”

Elly McFahn, managing director at Brio and herself a former competitive swimmer, added: “These exciting plans will deliver great benefits to all our user groups. We’ll be working closely with them before and during construction to minimise the temporary disruption.”

The centre is used extensively by the adjoining Neston High School which will have a dedicated entrance.

Headteacher Steven Dool said: “We are delighted to see this new investment which will complement the fantastic new school building alongside. It will also enable us to raise participation and achievement in sport even further for the young people in our community.”

The works at Neston are the latest investment by the borough council in Cheshire West’s sports and leisure facilities which have included the new state-of-the art £15m Ellesmere Port Sports Village sport and leisure complex.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.